Load restrictions in place for Hwy 53 bridge in Duluth (June 10, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has determined that overweight vehicles will be restricted on the Highway 53 bridge in downtown Duluth over West 1st Street, 20th Avenue West and 21st Avenue West.

The maximum vehicle weight will be limited to 40 tons. For on-ramps, accessing Highway 53 from 21st Avenue West, weights will be limited to 38 tons for single unit vehicles and 40 tons for semi-trucks and trailer trucks. Weight limit signs are being installed on the bridge approach roadways June 15. Restrictions will remain in place until the bridges are rebuilt.

The Highway 53 bridge was scheduled to be reconstructed as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Due to a funding gap, the Highway 53 portion of the project was deferred until further funding is available. It is in the draft Capital Highway Improvement Plan for replacement in 2027.

