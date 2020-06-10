Lancaster County Veteran’s Treatment Court Graduates Two

The Lancaster County Veteran’s Treatment Court in Lincoln honored two graduates in a virtual ceremony on June 9, 2020, while family, friends, members of the local community, local veterans, and other participants observed via Zoom. For the graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Presiding Veteran’s Treatment Court Judges John Colborn and Robert Otte hosted the ceremony.

Pictured:

Row 1: Jim Cada, Vietnam Veteran and Advocate; Jamie Wenz, LNK-TV; Judge John Colborn; Luke Meier, Addiction Therapist.

Row 2: Amber Martin, Court Reporter; John Sronce, Nebraska Army National Guard; Sandra Miller, Veteran Justice Outreach, Veteran Affairs; Major General Daryl L. Bohac, Nebraska National Guard.

Row 3: Ed Malk, Volunteer Veteran’s Treatment Court Mentor; Bonnie Bessler, Volunteer Veteran’s Treatment Court Mentor; Reverend Dr. William Jackson, Volunteer Veteran’s Treatment Court Mentor; Chris Seifert, Lancaster County Attorney’s Office; Mike Sheets, Volunteer Veteran’s Treatment Court Mentor.

Row 4: Matt Meyerle, Lancaster County Public Defender; (shadow) Dean Rohwer, Lancaster Veteran’s Treatment Court Coordinator; (shadow) Montana Judge Mary Jane Knisely; (phone) Governor Pete Ricketts

Veteran Treatment Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

