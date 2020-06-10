Governor Cooper Establishes Task Force to Address Racial Inequity in the State Criminal Justice System

(RALEIGH) On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. The task force will recommend solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices, and hold public safety officers accountable.

Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls will lead the Task Force.

“The Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice will consider and implement strategies to bring about real change in the criminal justice system. For way too long, Black people have not been treated equitably in the United States. We have to fix that,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “I look forward to working closely with co-chair Justice Anita Earls and the full Task Force to making North Carolina a safe place for every person, no matter who you are.”

