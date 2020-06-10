Work Begins on the Route 3015 Little Paint Creek Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Mele & Mele & Sons of Braddock, will begin work on the Route 3015 (Main Street) bridge replacement project beginning on Monday, June 15 in Scalp Borough, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work under intermittent flagging operations. Beginning Friday, June 19th the contractor will implement a 5.2 mile signed detour that will follow; Route 3015 (Main Street/Locust Street/1st Street), Route 3006 (Eisenhower Boulevard) and Route 56 (Scalp Avenue) to Scalp Level and back to Route 3015 (Main Street).

Work in this project will consist of the replacement of the Little Paint Creek Bridge, utility relocations, the elimination of a bridge on Bantley Place, and roadway realignment work.

All work on this $1.9 million project is expected to be completed by November 15, 2020 for this construction season, with an overall completion date of March 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101