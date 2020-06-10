MDE Releases Considerations for Reopening Mississippi Schools

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 9, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has partnered with a workgroup of nine superintendents from a diverse range of school districts to outline the key issues districts need to address to reopen schools. The issues are outlined in the document, Considerations for Reopening Mississippi Schools , which presents a three-month timeline of strategies for school leaders to consider to plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The document is intended to be used as a resource and starting point for districts to consider local needs in collaboration with stakeholders. It will be updated in three-month intervals to adjust to changes with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local school districts are responsible for designing school schedules that best meet the needs of their communities. School calendars, including the first and last day of school and school holidays, are set at the district level.

State law requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction each school year.