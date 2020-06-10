South Central Sage-Grouse group to meet

Laramie - The South Central Sage-Grouse Working Group will meet on June 22 to
discuss 2020 Wyoming Sage-Grouse Conservation Project proposals and funding allocation. The working group will also receive a brief update on ongoing sage-grouse research and 2020 lek monitoring.
The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Saratoga Town Hall, 110 E. Spring Ave. Video and phone options are available to join the meeting. Register to join online at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvduqvpzsjHdLRXOM4TZBRRgS2H3uZn3N2. Join by phone at: (253) 215-8782 pin 88213790976#.
The South Central Sage-Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups in Wyoming. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage-grouse conservation and associated land management issues. The South Central Sage-Grouse Local Working Group’s Conservation Plan can be obtained from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s website: http://wgfd.wyo.gov/web2011/Departments/Wildlife/pdfs/SG_SC_CONSERVPLAN0005526.pdf
-WGFD-
