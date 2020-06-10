A Conversation with Wildlife Biologist Gary Fralick
Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811
June 10, 2020
Enjoy the short video below with Wildlife Biologist Gary Fralick
Jackson - Enjoy this conversation with South Jackson Wildlife Biologist Gary Fralick as he shares his thoughts on what it means to be a wildlife biologist for the Game & Fish Department, his never-ending quest to understand the wildlife he manages and his desire to share that information with the public.
