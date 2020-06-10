Inline Pretreatment Monitoring System Innovated by Chemical Methods

Chemical Methods has innovated the most robust chemical pretreatment solution for metals on the market. This includes a complete sensor solution at no charge.

This is an excellent time to switch to a chemical pretreatment provider that will enable a more effective and efficient customer operation requiring little to no oversight on the part of management.” — Chemical Methods President and CEO Dan Richards

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical Methods, delivering leading-edge metal pretreatment solutions for more than 50 years, has innovated the most robust chemical pretreatment solution for metals on the market today. This includes not only efficacious, cost-effective customized chemicals, but also a complete sensor solution at no charge with the proven ability to significantly reduce costs and improve performance. In essence, Chemical Methods offers something most manufacturers have never seen before and didn’t know existed.

Chemical Methods President and CEO Dan Richards said, “It’s a turnkey, remote third-party management solution that enables social distancing and protects equipment much better than alternatives. As a business owner myself, I know how busy we all are transitioning to full operation. This is an excellent time to switch to a chemical pretreatment provider that will enable a more effective and efficient customer operation requiring little to no oversight on the part of management.”

Chemical Methods equips paint pretreatment washers with $20,000 worth of automation equipment at no charge to customers. This allows Chemical Methods to continuously monitor the chemicals for such things as chemical, electric, and gas usage as well as tank conditions 24/7/365; reducing waste and identifying quality problems before they increase operating costs.

Overall benefits include energy cost reduction, increased labor productivity, reduced wastewater cost, improved product quality, improved production efficiencies, significant reduction in quality defects and reduced chemical cost.

Chemical Methods, Inc. is a leading supplier of industrial chemicals used in manufacturing of metal products. They develop outstanding alkaline and acidic cleaners, paint pretreatment chemistry, metalworking fluids and corrosion inhibitors. What gives Chemical Methods an edge over competitors is the inclusion of embedded sensors to remotely monitor and analyze chemicals in real time and deliver data to line operators and others. This drives significant improvements in process efficiency, product quality, safety and cost.

Chemicals Methods delivers a report to each customer every Monday or sooner if conditions warrant. In addition, they store the data for longitudinal trending. This allows Chemical Methods to pinpoint waste, identify savings opportunities and reduce overall costs to customers.

“Most companies have a million things on their plates right now and Chemical Methods can alleviate that,” Richards explained. “Everyone wants to recommission their machinery safely with the assurance that it won’t pose a problem as operations go into full production. Our system is able to provide that assurance. In addition to the other benefits, this means that workers can be spaced further apart on the line and the risk of human error is virtually nonexistent.”

Product categories that Chemical Methods is able to customize include: cleaners, conversion chemistry, manual spray, automated wash, immersion, plasma table, laser oxide scale removal, and metalworking fluids. In most cases, these custom products deliver cost savings over off-the-shelf chemistry.

Most manufacturers have been working with the same chemical supplier for years. The recent slowdown was the break many companies needed to assess what kind of value and results they have been getting from their current provider.

“It seems like the simplest thing to do would be to restart your pretreatment process with the same provider,” Richards said. “In actuality, the simplest thing would be to restart your program with a company that offers inline sensors, such as Chemical Methods. Our goal is always to reduce our customers’ daily responsibilities, while at the same time providing the reliability and expertise that deliver peace of mind. Most people make the switch to Chemical Methods because they want to know more about their processes and experience continuous improvement. Our solution of customized chemical solutions and inline sensors may be revolutionary, but it is tried, tested and proven.”

Please see the customer case studies on Chemical Methods’ website.

With more than 50 years of experience in the metal pretreatment industry, Chemical Methods, Inc. offers a unique and complete, cost-saving, labor saving chemical pretreatment solution for manufacturers that make metal products. The company develops outstanding alkaline cleaners, acidic cleaners, paint pretreatment chemistry, metalworking fluids and corrosion inhibitors; in many cases developing a custom product for the customer’s production environment. The complete solution includes 24/7/365 chemical monitoring at no extra cost. For more information call 216-476-8400, email: awalden@chemicalmethods.com , or visit www.chemicalmethods.com.

