Henley Business Group launches Price Maximiser programme to boost SMEs preparing to sell
Price Maximiser aims to avoid SME owners selling up short of the true potential their business could achive
There are usually many opportunities that sellers have not explored or exploited, depressing the sale price unnecessarily”MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UK, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Rafael Katz, senior deal manager at Henley Business Group, too many SME owners spend a lifetime building a valuable enterprise and when they sell up to retire they fail to extract its true potential. Katz notes that "they are too busy running what is a successful business to consider how to really give it a boost to get to the next level and we're here to enable that journey".
— Rafael Katz
Norman Younger, Director at Henley adds that "Once retirement is on the radar SME founders and owners are content to cash in without appreciating that with the right support they could increase their reward hugely, if the process is started sufficiently early in advance of putting up the for sale sign".
Katz says "there are usually many opportunities that sellers have not explored or exploited, depressing the sale price unnecessarily".
Areas covered typically include Strategy & Planning, People & Operations, Sales & Marketing, Cash Management,Leadership and Personal Development. Many of these are more or less in place to some extent often without the business owner realising it, and the Profit Maximiser programme aims to formalise and build on these fundamentals.
Henley Business Group specialise in business transfer of SMEs in the non-retail sector , typically from £0.5m to £10m in value, and all too often the potential in a sold business accrues to the buyer when a programme like Profit Maximiser could so easily have put the money in the seller's pocket.
