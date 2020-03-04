Henley Business Group Launches Business Finder Service to Investors & Business Buyers

"Search and Source" is Henley Business Group's New Service for Business Buyers

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UK, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henley Business Group is pleased to announce the launch of "Search and Source" . This service is aimed at equity investors and business buyers who are too busy to get out and find the ideal target or simply want a fresh perspective in their search."Search and Source" will capitalise on Henley's extensive reach within the business transfer and equity investment arenas .Henley has a specialist focus of collaboration with accountants keen to add value to their clients' businesses and assist with succession planning.The typical target company will be turning over between £0.5m and £10m in the industrial, engineering, manufacturing , IT or similar B2B sectors.For more information contact Rafael Katz at rdk@henleybusiness.com or call 0800 012 14 16



