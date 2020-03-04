Henley Business Group Launches Business Finder Service to Investors & Business Buyers
"Search and Source" is Henley Business Group's New Service for Business BuyersMANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UK, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henley Business Group is pleased to announce the launch of "Search and Source" . This service is aimed at equity investors and business buyers who are too busy to get out and find the ideal target or simply want a fresh perspective in their search.
"Search and Source" will capitalise on Henley's extensive reach within the business transfer and equity investment arenas .
Henley has a specialist focus of collaboration with accountants keen to add value to their clients' businesses and assist with succession planning.
The typical target company will be turning over between £0.5m and £10m in the industrial, engineering, manufacturing , IT or similar B2B sectors.
For more information contact Rafael Katz at rdk@henleybusiness.com or call 0800 012 14 16
Rafael Katz
Henley Business Brokers Ltd
+441617982124
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.