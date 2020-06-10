Nebulizer Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $900 Million by 2020 – Arizton

The nebulizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nebulizer market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025.

The global nebulizers market is one of the steady growing segments in the medical devices market. The market is growing at a steady rate and is expected to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. This surge in growth is attributable to the growing prevalence/incidence of asthma, COPD patients, cystic fibrosis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The prevalence of COPD diseases and other disorders demanding the nebulizers have increased at a significant rate over the past few years across the globe. For instance, according to the WHO, the COPD will be among the top three 3 diseases that caused the most majority of the deaths across the globe by 2025.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the nebulizer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Nebulizer Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the nebulizer market:

• High Demand for Mesh Nebulizers

• COVID-19 Fueling Surge in Demand for Nebulizers

• Growing Popularity of Home Nebulization

• Increase in Demand for Nebulizers in Developing Countries

• Favorable Patient Demographics

• Vendors’ Increased Focus on Publishing Positive Clinical Evidence of Nebulizers

• Technological Advancements in Nebulizers

Nebulizer Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, portability, end-user, and geography.

• Jet nebulizers are widely drug delivery machines across the globe. The segment accounts for the largest market revenue. However, it is likely to decline on account of the growing popularity and adoption of mesh nebulizers. An important driver, which is influencing their usage, is the effectiveness in delivering formulations that cannot be delivered with pressurized metered-dose and dry powder inhalers.

• The portable devices segment is expected to incremental growth of over $259 million by 2025. Portable nebulizers are widely adopted among asthma patients and infants and children. They can efficiently deliver bronchodilators and corticosteroids in patients as the drugs are delivered directly into the lungs.

• In 2019, the hospital segment accounted for a market share of 54% in the global nebulizer market. The increase in the number of hospitals offering treatment to several patient groups requiring nebulizers. For decades, hospitals have been the first point of contact for emergencies from asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders. The rising geriatric population is fueling the hospital segment.

By Products

• Jet

• Mesh

• Ultrasonic

By Portability

• Tabletop

• Portable

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Home Healthcare

• Others

Nebulizer Market – Geography

The North American market is growing at a moderate rate. Although the market is expected to grow at a slower rate than other regions, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a surge in nebulizers in the region, especially in the US. The country will witness a positive growth as national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% for 2019–2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. North America experienced a large-scale adoption of nebulizers over the past decade. The rise in pollution rates, along with the growing number of cases related to respiratory troubles, even for neo-natal care, is one of the major reasons that has boosted the overall demand for nebulizers in North America.

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

Nebulizer Market – Vendor Landscape

The global nebulizer market share is fragmented with the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of devices. OMRON, Koninklijke Philips, Drive DeVilbiss International, PARI, Feellife Health, Besco Medical, and Rossmax International, and Ca-Mi are the key market players dominating the market. Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors also are offering cost-effective nebulizers in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions.

Prominent Vendors

• OMRON

• Koninklijke Philips

• Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

• Besco Medical

• PARI

• Rossmax International

• Feellife Health

• CA-MI

Other Prominent Vendors

• Liquide Medical Systems

• Allied Healthcare Products

• Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb

• AME Group

• Babybelle

• Big Eagle

• Bremed

• Well Swiss

• DR TRUST

• DELBio

• EP S.p.A

• ELMASLAR GROUP

• Flexicare

• Fazzini

• Hünkar Ecza ve Medikal

• K-JUMP HEALTH

• Little Doctor International

• MED2000

• San-Up

• HELTMAN Medikal

• Jiangsu Dengguan Medical Treatment Instrument

• Medpack Swiss Group

• Microlife

• MTD Medical Technology and Devices

• Norditalia Group

• Promed Group

• Tai Yu International Manu

• Trimpeks

• Vega Technologies

• Wuhan W.E.O. Science & Technology Development

• Westmed

• Compass Health Brands

• Koo Medical Equipment

• NOUVAG

• Sunset Healthcare Solutions

• Morepen Laboratories

• Trudell Medical International

