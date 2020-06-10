Pack and Load Services Uses Design Thinking to Improve Customer Satisfaction

Pack and Load Services announced that it has implemented initiatives to ensure they remain a leader in customer service for the moving & storage industry.

LARGO, FL, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack and Load Services announced today that it has implemented several programs to ensure that the company is the leader in customer service for the moving and storage industry. The programs were created using an innovative strategy framework called Design Thinking. The framework uses empathy and human centric design to address complexed challenges.

The customer satisfaction programs include the creation of customer journey maps, development of operational checklists, training of team members, design of moving crew identification, and automation of client notifications. Over the last 4 months Pack and Load Services has improved its customer satisfaction scores by over 7 percent. This is a monumental achievement as It currently enjoys one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

Achieving industry leading customer satisfaction is one of Pack and Load Services strategies for growth. The focus on satisfaction will work to increase the number of return customers and exponentially expand customer referrals. The strategy has shown promise this year as the company has been able to thrive in a difficult market that included the Coronavirus quarantine.

“At the beginning of this year our management team decided that we were going to be number 1 for customer satisfaction in the moving and storage industry,” said Jed Prescott, Director of Marketing and Analytics at Pack and Load Services. “Our operations team and moving crews have been laser focused and doing a great job!”

About Pack and Load Services

With more than 65 years of combined experience in the moving and storage industry, Pack and Load Services prides itself on the unique ability to provide a full-service “pack-move-store” offering to its customers as they prepare their items for transport. Pack and Load Services is a premiere strategic partner of Portable On Demand Storage (“PODS”) with a presence across the domestic United States as well as in many parts of Canada. Headquartered in Largo, Florida, Pack and Load Services and its staff centrally manage and operate the Organization from this single location.