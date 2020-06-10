Face Shield Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $3.5 Billion by 2020 – Arizton

The global face shield market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019–2025.

The market for face shields is highly dependent on the demand for workplace safety solutions being incorporated across the end-user industries. Face shields are suitably used in a wide range of application segments, wherein, these products play a vital role in offering safety to the workers. The market for these PPE products tends to get influenced by a number, of factors from direct impact on manufacturers or a transferred impact on the same.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the face shield market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Face Shield Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the face shield market:

• Increasing Construction Activities

• Emergence of Stringent Regulatory Framework

• Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector

• Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

• Rising Awareness About the Workplace Safety

• Increasing Disease Outbreaks across the World

Face Shield Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, and geography.

• The growing investment in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the market growth. With the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the demand for equipment such as face shields, disposable gloves, medical mask, N95 respirators, eye protection goggles, and disposable gowns to take care of patients and, keep the workforce safe and healthy is witnessing an exponentially surge in demand for personal protective equipment.

• The polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019–2025. Polycarbonate face shields are economical, safe, as well as effective to counter in case of direct spray protection from airborne droplets. These are being used in conjunction with the N95 or other grades of masks. Hence, polycarbonate replaceable clear shields offer increased safety to patients and health employees in hospitals, clinics, wards, and other healthcare facilities.

• Chemical laboratories comprise acids, organic solvents, liquids, and bases, which present a splash hazard. The usage of injurious or corrosive chemicals requires protection for the face and eyes. Several activities in laboratories consist of procedures, wherein the probability of splash occurs, thereby causing damage to the eyes.

By Material

• Polycarbonate

• Cellulose Acetate

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Manufacturing

• Others

Face Shield Market – Geography

North America is the largest face shield market, which accounted for a market share of over 32% in revenue in 2019. The United States holds a significant face shield market share, which can be attributed to the widespread usage in healthcare facilities, including a large number of nursing homes, hospitals, construction sites, and chemical laboratories in the region. With the rise in infectious diseases in the region, the need for protective gear and equipment in the region is expected to witness an increase. The expansion of the construction industry is expected to contribute to an increase in demand for protective equipment such as face shields that have profound usage among workers.

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Face Shield Market – Vendor Landscape

The global face shield market share is highly concentrated currently, with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the face shield domain. One of the key strategies implemented by market players is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions.

Prominent Vendors

• The 3M Company

• Honeywell International

• Key Surgical

Other Prominent Vendors

• Alpha Pro Tech

• ADVENTA Health

• Casco Bay Molding

• Drägerwerk AG

• DuPont Teijin Films

• Global Enterprise

• Jain Group

• Kapoor Plastics

• KARAM

• Kerma Medical Products

• Kimberly-Clark

• Lakeland Industries

• Medline Industries

• Metrex Research

• MSA Safety

• Nantong Runyue Plastic Products

• Owens & Minor

• Paulson Manufacturing

• Polison Corporation

• Precept Medical Products

• Prestige Ameritech

• Pyramex

• Quebee Safety Technologies

• Safewell

• Sanax Protective Products

• Udyogi

• Unique Safety Services

• Visipak

• WeProFab

Other Custom Manufacturers

• Boson Machines

• Dana Limited

• Disc Makers

• Primera Plastics

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Nike

• XPEL

