St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202440
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 10th 2020 at 0108 Hours
STREET: Elm Avenue
TOWN: Richford
ACCUSED: Cory Reed
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 10th 2020 at 0108 hours a member of the Vermont State Police stopped Cory Reed on Elm Avenue in the town of Richford during the course of an assault investigation. Upon contacting Reed, it was suspected he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation revealed that Reed was in fact under the influence of alcohol at the time of operation. Reed was placed under arrest and brought to the Enosburg Sheriff’s Office Outpost for processing. Reed was charged with Driving Under the Influence, and cited to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on August 3rd 2020 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 3rd 2020 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
