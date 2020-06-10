Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 20A202440                                      

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 10th 2020 at 0108 Hours

STREET: Elm Avenue

TOWN: Richford  

 

ACCUSED: Cory Reed

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 10th  2020 at 0108 hours a member of the Vermont State Police stopped Cory Reed on Elm Avenue in the town of Richford during the course of an assault investigation. Upon contacting Reed, it was suspected he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation revealed that Reed was in fact under the influence of alcohol at the time of operation. Reed was placed under arrest and brought to the Enosburg Sheriff’s Office Outpost for processing. Reed was charged with Driving Under the Influence, and cited to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on August 3rd  2020 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 3rd 2020 at 0830 Hours                  

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

