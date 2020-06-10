Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Hearing Scheduled and Public Comment Requested for ADKT 0560

6/9/2020 7:02:37 PM

The Nevada Supreme Court will conduct a public hearing on the petition on June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

There will be no physical location for this hearing. The hearing may be viewed on the Supreme Court's website at www.nvcourts.gov/supreme. Persons interested in participating in the hearing may join the meeting at www.bluejeans.com. Click on join meeting; enter meeting ID 674 473 211; participant passcode 4635. For BlueJeans phone dial in, call 1-408-419-1715 or 1-408-915-6290; enter meeting ID 674 473 211; participant passcode 4635. The Court invites written comment from the bench, bar, and public regarding the proposed amendments. Comments may be submitted electronically or in hard-copy format to: Elizabeth A. Brown, Clerk of the Supreme Court, 201 South Carson Street, Carson City, Nevada 89701 or nvscclerk@nvcourts.nv.gov by 5:00 p.m., June 18, 2020. Persons interested in participating in the hearing must notify the Clerk no later than June 18, 2020.

View the Order Scheduling Public Hearing and Requesting Public Hearing

