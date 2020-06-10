Fatal Crash/Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B201780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6/9/20

STREET: VT Rt. 12, Pleasant Street

TOWN: Bethel

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spring Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jenna M. Townsend

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact damage and collapse of passenger compartment

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Townsend’s vehicle was involved in a crash just prior to the fatal crash on the same section of Route 12 near the Bethel Drive-in. Townsend continued north from Bethel Drive on Route 12 passing the White River Valley Ambulance building to a point where construction is occurring for new bridge over Gilead Brook, near the intersection of Spring Hollow Road. Townsend’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway south of the new bridge and travelled through the construction site, hitting several items. Townsend’s vehicle then collided with the southern abutment of the new bridge. Townsend was killed as a result of the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call VSP-Royalton at 802-234-9933.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.