RE: Fatal Crash/Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B201780
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6/9/20
STREET: VT Rt. 12, Pleasant Street
TOWN: Bethel
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spring Hollow Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jenna M. Townsend
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact damage and collapse of passenger compartment
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Townsend’s vehicle was involved in a crash just prior to the fatal crash on the same section of Route 12 near the Bethel Drive-in. Townsend continued north from Bethel Drive on Route 12 passing the White River Valley Ambulance building to a point where construction is occurring for new bridge over Gilead Brook, near the intersection of Spring Hollow Road. Townsend’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway south of the new bridge and travelled through the construction site, hitting several items. Townsend’s vehicle then collided with the southern abutment of the new bridge. Townsend was killed as a result of the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call VSP-Royalton at 802-234-9933.
