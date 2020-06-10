Former NFL Players Offer New Health Recovery Protocols
Gabe Martin and Jude Adjei-Barimah have opened a new state-of-the-art facility for athletes' physical recovery in Phoenix, Arizona.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When American sports have been struggling to find a road to recovery for athletes and fans threatened by a deadly virus and the NFL has apologized for its negligent attitude about issues raised by Black players, it is inspiring to hear that two former NFL players are opening a state-of-the-art center to help athletes recover from injury and prolong their careers. Gabe Martin and Jude Adjei-Barimah previewed the services of Pro Recovery Zone (PRZ) at the Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 5 and 6, 2020.
“As an athlete, I’ve dealt with my share of injuries, surgeries and trying to recover," says Martin, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, "Some of these resources in our facility helped me get back in the game and I want to share that with others.”
The PRZ employs three young, talented former athletes (Mona Marrash, Lauren Rodrigues, Keonta Vernon) who provide services, such as stretch therapy, compression therapy, percussion massages and cryo therapy. Those interested in tours or appointments can call (602) 341-6963.
Adjei-Barimah, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, adds, “In three years, we hope to position Pro Recovery Zone to be leading innovators in the recovery protocols for the health and wellness industry.”
The PRZ is a unique source in Arizona for several new treatments, including the Cryonic, which provides localized cryo therapy to reduce inflammation, pain and swelling of specific areas and for those nervous about full body cryo tanks. The Flow Zone will provide 10-30 min. sessions on the Zero Body machine for those who want to relax while floating without getting wet! PRZ will also be the exclusive distributor for THINENERGY, an innovative, healthy alternative energy shot founded by Michael A. Gardner. More information about the facility is available at http://www.prorecoveryzone.com/ .
There is a lot of excitement about this type of facility in metropolitan Phoenix, which will attract clients from throughout Arizona, the Southwest and California. Scott Hansbury, CEO of Scottsdale Management Partners, went on a private tour of PRZ on June 5. "Pro Recovery Zone brings to Arizona first-of-its-kind modalities, completely disrupting the health recovery market for athletes, workout enthusiasts, as well as weekend warriors." said Hansbury.
"In three years, we hope to have turned Pro Recovery Zone into a household name," says Martin, "When you think of Recovery, you think PRZ!"
The hundreds of current and retired athletes and the many fitness and wellness-oriented residents in Arizona, and the Biltmore Fashion Park, which is seeking to re-attract customers after the COVID-19 crisis, will be hoping for the same thing.
