St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS

CASE#: 20A202436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/09/2020 at 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: County Rd/Janes Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Daniel Demar
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/09/2020 at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of County Rd near Janes Rd in the town of Swanton for a moving violation.
The operator was identified as Daniel Demar(47) of St. Albans, Vt. It was determined that Demar's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Demar was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/11/2020 at 0830 hours and issued two VCVC's.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/20 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993