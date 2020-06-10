Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A202436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/09/2020 at 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Rd/Janes Rd, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Daniel Demar                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/09/2020 at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of County Rd near Janes Rd in the town of Swanton for a moving violation.

 

The operator was identified as Daniel Demar(47) of St. Albans, Vt. It was determined that Demar's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Demar was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/11/2020 at 0830 hours and issued two VCVC's.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/20 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

