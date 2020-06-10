Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement Regarding Dicamba Ruling and EPA Order

Tuesday, June 09, 2020 | 05:53pm

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has received numerous questions regarding the recent 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that bans the three most common commercial formulations of dicamba.

On June 8, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection agency issued an order outlining the response to the court’s decision. Per EPA’s guidance, manufacturers can no longer sell or distribute Xtendimax with Vaporgrip Technology, Engenia, and FeXapan. However, farmers who already possess the products may use them until July 31. Commercial applicators in possession of these products may also sell and apply them until July 31.

Dicamba is a broad-spectrum herbicide that has been in use for more than 30 years. Products that contain dicamba are known for protecting our food and fiber crops from invasive weeds.

Just as with any regulated product, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will work closely with farmers and commercial applicators to ensure compliance with federal requirements.

 

