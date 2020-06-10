Atmos Home Announces the AtmosRemote
Single Handheld Device Provides Access to Every Media Device and Dozens of Smart Home Gadgets
Atmos Home, the award-winning provider of smart home control systems and accessories, today announces the AtmosRemote, first-debuted in 2019 making smart home tech history as the world's first "universal remote" for smart home devices. The AtmosRemote is a single handheld device providing access to every media device and dozens of smart home gadgets. Through the sleek AtmosControl touch panel, homeowners can control every wireless and IoT device in their home either via touchscreen, local voice commands, app, or even hand gestures.
Atmos Home’s AtmosRemote is a simple handheld remote that can access every media device in a home with a quick and intuitive interface as well as controlling several web and WiFi-based smart home devices. With the AtmosRemote, users can control their media equipment such as receivers and TVs, along with wireless devices such as Sonos, Bose and Denon, as well as streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora.
The AtmosRemote also lets users control a number of smart home devices such as lights and thermostats, rather than using their smartphone and shuffling through multiple apps. When paired with the powerful AtmosControl hub, every type of smart home device can be controlled whether it uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Zigbee, or Infrared.
“We found that many consumers were purchasing an AtmosControl hub to control some of their media devices, especially Sonos owners,” explained Mark Lyle founder and CEO of Atmos Home. “We’re improving access to these media devices by offering the consumer another more traditional option for controlling them, without losing any of the features that you have from your phone app. The real power comes in when you pair AtmosRemote with AtmosControl – you can then easily access all of your devices intuitively from either interface.”
Atmos Home’s flagship product, the AtmosControl smart home hub, provides full compatibility with nearly every smart home device on the market, whether thermostat, light switch, security camera, door lock and more, the AtmosControl panel eliminates the need for multiple apps while also making it a breeze to create smart home “scenes” – essentially real-life macros - that can run a sequence such as “start the day” to automatically turn the lights on, start brewing coffee and put on a morning playlist.
To learn more about Atmos Home, please visit: https://atmoshome.com/. To invest in Atmos Home, please visit: https://www.startengine.com/atmos-home.
About Atmos Home
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Atmos Home is developing and manufacturing the next generation of smart home control systems and accessories, with an emphasis on simplicity and connectivity. Their debut product, AtmosControl, will be easier to set up than other smart home hubs and will feature four ways to interact with devices. It will also include the top five smart home connection protocols, allowing it to manage 1000+ integrated devices. For more information, or to learn more about AtmosControl, please visit www.atmoshome.com.
