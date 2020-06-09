Vanderbilt Health Services Partners with Quality Reviews to Improve Patient Experience
First Healthcare Provider Organization in Tennessee to Deploy Quality Reviews’ Real-time Feedback and Service Recovery ToolNASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Health Services, LLC (VHS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, today announced a new partnership with Quality Reviews, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time healthcare feedback to facilitate service recovery. VHS is the first in the state of Tennessee to deploy Q-Reviews, the real-time feedback tool, which offers patients the opportunity to share feedback within minutes to hours of an episode of care with VHS staff and leadership.
Quality Reviews provides VHS with the tools it needs to gather actionable feedback quickly and to respond to patient feedback immediately. Quality Reviews helps hospitals and health systems of all sizes deliver the best possible patient experience across all clinical service lines in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
VHS’ commitment to delivering the best quality care with the best experience to patients led to the launch of real-time feedback to drive service recovery and day-to-day operational improvement.
Quality Reviews is a New York City-based company that offers a suite of patient engagement software services "that brings the patient voice at scale so that healthcare institutions can listen and make faster, more effective care delivery decisions," said Edward Shin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Reviews. “We’re honored to partner with the Vanderbilt team to better serve patients, especially at time when experience matters more than ever before.
Based in New York, Quality Reviews, Inc., was founded by physicians and entrepreneurs with a combined 30-plus years of clinical, healthcare and technology experience. Quality Reviews, Inc., helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. For more information, visit http://www.q-reviews.com.
