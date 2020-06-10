MINNESOTA-DEVELOPED CLEAN AIR TECHNOLOGY SERVES UP SOLUTION, HELPING SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS DURING COVID-19 REOPENING

Joseph’s Grill is the first restaurant nationwide to install Iso-Aire clean air technology during Minnesota’s COVID-19 reopening phase. Patrons and employees may be relieved to know the air circulating throughout the family restaurant has been filtered and sanitized.

Iso-Aire clean air technology safeguards indoor air quality with health-care grade components now available for the commercial mainstream market. Iso-Aire is versatile and can accommodate a variety of settings from salons and churches to dental clinics and restaurants.