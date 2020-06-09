Middlesex / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#:20A302330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME:June 9, 2020 @ 1442 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury-Stowe Road near Guptil Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Christopher J. Nesta

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Windsor, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 9, 2020 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Middlesex barracks observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed Northbound on Waterbury-Stowe Road in the Town of Waterbury.

Troopers measured the vehicle with a radar device at a speed of 81 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Troopers identified the operator as Christopher J. Nesta, 33, of South Windsor, CT. Nesta was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal division on July 30, 2020 at 0930 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 / 0930 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.