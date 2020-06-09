Middlesex / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:20A302330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME:June 9, 2020 @ 1442 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury-Stowe Road near Guptil Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Christopher J. Nesta
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Windsor, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 9, 2020 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Middlesex barracks observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed Northbound on Waterbury-Stowe Road in the Town of Waterbury.
Troopers measured the vehicle with a radar device at a speed of 81 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Troopers identified the operator as Christopher J. Nesta, 33, of South Windsor, CT. Nesta was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal division on July 30, 2020 at 0930 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 / 0930 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
