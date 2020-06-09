Overnight Raised Pavement Marker Installation Work Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing raised pavement marker installation work on various roadways in Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, June 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday night, June 26 for raised pavement marker installation in the following locations:

Route 28 between Anderson Street in the City of Pittsburgh to Butler County

I-79 between Washington and Butler counties

Route 8 between Frankstown Avenue and Negley Run Boulevard in the City of Pittsburgh

I-376 (Parkway East) between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh to Route 22 in Monroeville

I-376 (Parkway West) between the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh to Ridge Road in Robinson Township

Green Acres Contracting will conduct the work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

