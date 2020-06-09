Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Drilling Begins Wednesday in Edgeworth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Edgeworth Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, June 10 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Tuesday, June 16 at the Little Sewickley Creek Road intersection with Woodland Road. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews from Armstrong Drilling, Inc. conducts the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #