S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control's RFR Committee to Meet via Audio Conference June 11

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet on Thursday, June 11 in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull St. in Columbia immediately following the adjournment of the 10:00 a.m. board meeting.

The agenda is available here.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be available live only via Livestream at the following link: https://livestream.com/accounts/10521602.

