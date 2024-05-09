Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Greenville County; One Person and One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 9, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Dills Farm Way and Owens Road in Greer, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was potentially exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on May 6, 2024, and was confirmed to have rabies on May 7, 2024. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator."

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies. It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

This raccoon is the third animal in Greenville County to test positive for rabies in 2024. There have been 27 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2023, three of the 78 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenville County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

