DHEC Applauds Collaborative Efforts on Wastewater Project that Earned Town of Carlisle National Recognition

May 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is proud to recognize the Town of Carlisle, located in Union County, as a recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) PISCES award for Excellence in System Partnership. The town received the national award for its 2023 Carlisle/Union Regional Sewer Extension project.

EPA’s PISCES national recognition program highlights exemplary water infrastructure projects that are funded through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) program, especially those projects that demonstrate exceptional focus on the environment and public health. DHEC nominated the Town of Carlisle’s sewer extension project for the national PISCES award. Partners on the project include the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA), Union County, City of Union, South Carolina Department of Commerce, SRF Project Manager Kim Forston, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program.

“The EPA’s PISCES award goes to only a handful of the most exceptional State Revolving Fund wastewater projects across the country, and we couldn’t be prouder to have this project recognized for its collaboration and resourcefulness,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs. “Many different partners came together to determine the best solution for ensuring the residents of Carlisle continued to receive critical wastewater services, and their teamwork and problem-solving are an excellent example of the power of partnerships.”

The Town of Carlisle was nominated by DHEC to receive the EPA’s PISCES award for the successful collaboration on its sewer extension project. Pictured from let to right with the national award are Robert Johnson, Water Operator; Shannon McBride, Town Administrator; Howard Giles, Carlisle business owner; Mary Ferguson-Glenn, Carlisle Mayor; Maxine Spencer, Carlisle Councilmember; Dianne Spencer, Carlisle citizen; and Ronnie Lyles, Carlisle Councilmember.

For decades, the Town of Carlisle was dependent on a textile plant to provide its wastewater treatment services, but when the textile plant and its wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) closed, the town needed to seek alternative wastewater treatment service. Ultimately, pumping the town’s wastewater to the City of Union WWTP was determined to be the most economical solution for the residents of the town and the City of Union.

With the assistance of a coalition of partners ― including Union County, the City of Union, South Carolina Department of Commerce, South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, and a $1 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund forgivable loan ― the Town of Carlisle’s wastewater is now pumped to the City of Union WWTP. This regionalization of the systems provides a reliable method of treatment for Carlisle’s wastewater and eliminates staffing and financial burdens of supporting sewer treatment facilities for the town.

“We are honored to have been recognized with the PISCES award and are thankful to those numerous partnerships that helped make the project successful,” said Mary Ferguson-Glenn, Town of Carlisle Mayor. “Working together as a team allowed us to provide this much needed service to the Carlisle community.”

Kim Forston, DHEC State Revolving Fund Project Manager, and Derrick Stanley, DHEC Bureau of Water Public Participation Coordinator, pose with Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (center) and the EPA PISCES award recently presented to the town of Carlisle for its successful wastewater extension project.

The State Revolving Fund (SFR) program provides low-interest and forgivable loans to municipalities, counties, and special purpose districts for building or repair to wastewater and drinking water plants, collection and distribution systems, and stormwater quality improvement projects. The program receives funding from EPA and is managed by DHEC and RIA.

Learn more about the SRF Program can at scdhec.gov/srf.

