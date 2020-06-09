» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $5...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Rich Hill

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 9, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Rich Hill to evaluate the city’s wastewater treatment system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and to meet permit requirements. The facility plan should be complete in June 2021.

“This grant gives Missouri communities like Rich Hill a prime opportunity to carefully assess their water and wastewater treatment systems and identify improvements that will keep them operating effectively well into the future,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This not only helps communities maintain key infrastructure that are so crucial to continued growth and vitality, it provides important economic benefits as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

