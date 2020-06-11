Speedtech International, Inc. Partners with Ventec Life Systems and GM to Mass Produce Critical Care Ventilators.
Speedtech International Manufacturing Custom SPEEDWRAP® Hook & Loop Fasteners For General Motors and Ventec Life Systems for critical care ventilators.
We are just a small company doing our small part in this fight. In Speedtech’s 25 years, I have never been more proud of our people and the role out products are playing.”RACINE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedtech International is proud to support General Motors and Ventec Life Systems in their production of critical care ventilators. As one of roughly 90 suppliers Worldwide supporting the GM/Ventec initiative, Speedtech will provide Custom SPEEDWRAP® Hook & Loop Fasteners needed to support these devices.
— Chris Karnowski
As reported on GM’s website, this partnership combines global expertise in manufacturing quality and a joint commitment to safety to give medical professionals and patients access to life-saving technology as rapidly as possible. Ventec and GM are working around the clock to meet the urgent need for more ventilators. Efforts to set up tooling and manufacturing capacity at the GM Kokomo facility are already underway to produce Ventec’s critical care ventilator, VOCSN.
Depending on the needs of the federal government, Ventec and GM are poised to deliver the first ventilators next month and ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of more than 10,000 critical care ventilators per month with the infrastructure and capability to scale further. The company has plans to build 200,000 ventilators.
“We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment. I am proud of this partnership as we work together to address urgent and life-saving needs.”
The SPEEDWRAP® Hook & Loop Fasteners manufactured in Racine, Wisconsin are one of 700 parts that make up these life-saving devices. Speedtech President and Founder, Chris Karnowski explains, “We are just a small company doing our small part in this fight. In Speedtech’s 25 years, I have never been more proud of our people and the role out products are playing.”
Deemed an essential business in their support of GM/Ventec and other medical device manufacturers, Speedtech has been allowed to remain open during the State’s Shelter at Home Mandate.
As Speedtech Vice President, Steve Pope reports, “During this stressful time, it can feel good to work, as long as distancing can be in effect and you can work safely. To be able to work on a product that will compliment a life-saving device is a wonderful feeling. A feeling of purpose and contribution.”
Speedtech is currently manufacturing other custom Hook & Loop Fasteners for use with face guards and other medical products that are designed to protect frontline medical workers. If you need a SPEEDWRAP® or VELCRO® Brand Fastener to help with your fight against COVID-19, contact:
More information may also be found on GM’s Website.
