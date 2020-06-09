FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-77)

Inmate returned to NDCS custody

June 9, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) on June 7, 2020, has been returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Viet Tran #75555, was arrested at a local restaurant in Lincoln last night and was taken by police to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC).

Tran began serving his sentence on April 12, 2012. He is serving a sentence of 13- to 26-years for multiple convictions out of Lancaster County that include unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, drug charges, theft by deception and disturbing the peace. He has a parole hearing scheduled for December 1, 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

