Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,961 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Honors Maria Tavarozzi, of Rogers High School in Newport, as Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that Maria Tavarozzi, a math teacher at Rogers High School in Newport, has been selected as Rhode Island's 2020 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year.

"I am grateful that we have dedicated teachers like Mrs. Tavarozzi in Rhode Island," said Treasurer Magaziner. "Her ongoing commitment to helping students understand personal finance give them the skills to navigate the real-world impact of financial decisions, from budgets to saving for college. It is my pleasure to honor her as Rhode Island's 2020 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year."

Treasurer Magaziner made a surprise virtual visit, joining a regularly-scheduled meeting of the Math Department. The Treasurer was joined by Rogers High School Principal Jared Vance, Newport School Committee Chair Ray Gomes, and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Jermain.

"Maria is an amazing educator who truly understands and connects with her students," said Principal Vance. "She has the innate ability to understand their thinking and connect real life practical applications to financial literacy. Students exit her class with the information in hand to make sound educated financial decisions as they move into adult life. I am thrilled that Maria is receiving this honor."

Mrs. Tavarozzi was nominated for the award by Lisa Canole, Mathematics Department Chair at Rogers High School, who added, "Maria understands the importance of financial literacy for young people. She helped create the Personal Finance class and has implemented an interactive curriculum, engaging students both inside the classroom and beyond."

"BankNewport is proud of its work with Mrs. Tavarozzi and Rogers High School," said Kathleen Charbonneau, Vice President/Director of Community Relations at BankNewport. "We regularly visit with students in the classroom and sponsor the school's annual Financial Fair. Maria knows that 'real world' budget experience will positively impact her students' confidence in their future financial choices."

Treasurer Magaziner's Financial Literacy Educator of the Year award recognizes teachers who excel in and out of the classroom to provide their students with the financial literacy skills they need to successfully navigate our complex financial system.

Previous honorees include East Greenwich High School teacher Patricia Page, Richard Garland, who teaches at North Kingstown High School, Anthony Avicolli of North Providence High, and James Gemma, who teaches fifth grade at Rhodes Elementary School in Cranston.

# # #

A Hi-Res photo of Mrs. Maria Tavarozzi, courtesy of Rogers High School, can be downloaded at the link below.

Contact:

Evan England, Director of Communications (401) 222-2240 | (401) 439-2199 (mobile) evan.england@treasury.ri.gov

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Honors Maria Tavarozzi, of Rogers High School in Newport, as Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.