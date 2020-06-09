Yost Launches Legal Action Against Texas Companies Behind Billions of Illegal Robocalls

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today joined six other states in filing suit against a pair of Texas businesses accused of blasting billions of illegal robocalls, including over 59 million calls to Ohioans. The federal lawsuit alleges that Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC are behind a bombardment of robocalls offering extended car warranties and health care services. Yost’s new Robocall Enforcement Unit is handling Ohio’s portion of the case. “Thanks to thousands of watchful Ohioans, we’re taking the fight to a source of these pestilent robocalls,” Yost said. “Every call you report represents an important piece of evidence that can help us build cases like this one. Keep ‘em coming.” More than 70 complaints reported to the Robocall Enforcement Unit were tied to Rising Eagle and JSquared. John Spiller II, owner of the businesses, and his business partner, Jakob Mears, are also named in the lawsuit. Evidence shows the defendants illegally engaged in caller ID spoofing in an effort to mislead and defraud victims. They also are accused of targeting phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and of playing prerecorded messages without prior consent from call recipients. Yost and attorneys general from Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas allege in their lawsuit that Rising Eagle and JSquared violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and state consumer protection laws. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern Texas, seeks civil penalties and a permanent injunction to stop the defendants from violating federal and state law. In addition to the states’ case, the Federal Communications Commission today announced its own legal action against Rising Eagle, JSquared, Spiller and Mears. Ohioans can report unwanted robocalls to the Robocall Enforcement Unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111, visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.

