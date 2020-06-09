Work Continues Next Week on 10.5-Mile Section of I-81 in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting the night of Sunday, June 14, its contractor will implement lane restrictions to continue work on a 10.5-mile section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. This project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.

On Sunday night, the contractor will begin milling operations within the project limits. Once that work is completed, paving will begin.

This work will be performed nightly from approximately 8 PM to 6 AM. There will be lane restrictions in place for up to four miles in length during those hours. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 AM to 5 PM. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures.

This work is part of a $14,770,419 contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm mix asphalt overlay, and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment such as a Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras.

The contractor also will install guide rail throughout the project limits and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project. The cable median barrier will connect to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by February of 2021.

This section of I-81 averages more than 46,700 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-787-1446

