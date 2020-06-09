Westminster Barracks// Vandalism to State Police Vehicle//6-8-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20B102547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 or e-mail

DATE/TIME: 6/6/202, at about 3:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5, Westminster

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3701(a)

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: The State of Vermont, Department of Public Safety.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the morning hours of the 6/8/2020, the Vermont State Police was made aware that one of its vehicles, a 2018 Ford Explorer (marked K9 unit), assigned to a trooper and his canine out of the Westminster Barracks, had been vandalized during the early morning hours of 6/6/2020 while it was in a parking lot of Faith's Ford in Westminster, VT, for service.

The investigation found that the vehicle had a tire slashed, the license plate stolen, the paint scratched (keyed), and a black rubber paste applied to the rear quarter panels and rear hatch of the vehicle. The damage is estimated to be near $1,000 to repair, and the vehicle will be out of service for approximately one week.

Surveillance footage shows two subjects entering the lot, making their way to the police vehicle, and doing the damage. They are then seen running out of the parking lot. This was an isolated incident, and the State Police vehicle was the only vehicle damaged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh, at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or via email at zachary.vanvalkenburgh@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

