First COVID-19 Safety Posters translated into 14 Languages by Guildhawk to Help Protect Businesses Leaving Lock-down
Companies across the world are finally opening-up after the Coronavirus and to help citizens follow guidance, Guildhawk has made it available in 14 languages
This advice is there to keep people safe and I hope the posters help protect communities”CITY OF LONDON, ENGLAND, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As shops, offices, restaurants and hotels finally re-open and work forces return, it’s imperative that every individual understands the basics of how to protect themselves and others against Covid-19.
— Ksenija Fedorenko, Guildhawk Head of Safety
With that in mind, Guildhawk have created a series of free to download posters conveying basic guidance in 14 languages, to assist customers, staff and visitors whose first language is not English.
This reflects the basic guidance Guildhawk is using across the world and the company's head of safety, Ms Ksenija Fedorenko has said, 'This advice is there to keep people safe and I hope the posters help protect communities'.
The posters are translated into the following languages:
Arabic
Bengali
Simplified Chinese
French
Lithuanian
Polish
Portuguese
Punjabi
Romanian
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Urdu
An preview of the Arabic poster is below:
