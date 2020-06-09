Sports Turf Company Hosts Virtual Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Opening of Mt. Zion High School Field and Track
West Georgia-based sports construction company utilizes Facebook Live to broadcast community event
The Sports Turf team believes Mt. Zion students, parents and staff should be able to celebrate the campus’ new facilities through this virtual event.”CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is excited to showcase Mt. Zion High School’s new football field and track through a virtual ribbon cutting on Friday, June 12 at 1:00 pm. Hosted by Sports Turf (@STCFieldBuilder) via Facebook Live, the “community event” will include words of encouragement from Carroll County School System Superintendent Scott Cowart and Mt. Zion High School Head Football Coach Brad Gordon, as well as an up-close view of the new field and track.
— President of Sports Turf Company Todd Wiggins
“The Sports Turf team is eager to give the west Georgia community and its student-athletes the safest and most durable field and track to train and compete on,” said President of Sports Turf Company Todd Wiggins. “Despite large events being canceled recently, we believe Mt. Zion students, parents and staff should be able to celebrate the campus’ new facilities through this virtual event.”
Mt. Zion High School’s field features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25mm thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decreases field temperatures and gives the feel of a more natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes.
The track includes new surfacing on all eight lanes, D zones and runway surfaces. The new Spurtan BS synthetic track surface will endure higher wear and traffic along with providing enhanced force reduction.
“Mt. Zion’s students are going to have a top-notch facility with its new field and track installed by Sports Turf Company,” said Carroll County School System Superintendent Scott Cowart. “We are proud to have chosen a West Georgia-based company for this project that will, in turn, bring our community together while watching the area’s talented high school athletes.”
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of all different types of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owner’s advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company:
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for nearly 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast.
