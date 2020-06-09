Attorney General Schmitt, State AGs File Suit Against Texas Companies Behind Billions of Illegal Robocalls

Attorney General Schmitt today joined six other states in filing suit against a pair of Texas businesses accused of blasting billions of illegal robocalls over the past two years.

Between January 1, 2019, and May 14, 2019, 14 million robocalls were made to residents of Missouri. Similarly, between January 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019, defendants initiated 5,193,698 robocalls to telephone numbers on the Missouri Do Not Call Registry. This lawsuit is the latest in a number of suits filed by Attorney General Schmitt related to illegal robocalls since taking office.

The federal lawsuit, filed today, alleges that Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC are behind a bombardment of robocalls offering extended car warranties and health care services. John Spiller II, owner of the businesses, and his business partner, Jakob Mears, are also named as defendants.

“Robocalls not only constantly interrupt our lives and expose some to potential scams, they're also illegal in certain instances. While working with the telecom companies to implement technology to combat these calls is important, it's also important that we hold those launching these illegal robocalls accountable," said Attorney General Schmitt. "My office will continue to work diligently to root out and take legal action against these robocallers wherever possible."

Evidence shows the defendants illegally engaged in caller ID spoofing in an effort to mislead and defraud victims. They also are accused of targeting phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and of using pre-recorded messages without prior consent of call recipients.

Missouri and attorneys general from Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina Ohio and Texas allege in their lawsuit that Rising Eagle and JSquared violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and various state consumer protection laws.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office and Assistant Attorney General Michelle Hinkl were instrumental in helping other states build this case against the defendants.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern Texas, seeks civil penalties and a permanent injunction to stop the defendants from violating federal and state law.

Missourians who wish to report robocalls can do so online at ago.mo.gov or by calling 866 - BUZZOFF.

The lawsuit can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/spiller-filestamped-complaint-6-9-20(11804256-1).pdf?sfvrsn=b7b9e76b_2

###