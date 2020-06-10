Recruiting for Good to Launch and Fund LA Gigs for Kids in the Fall 2020
Awesome staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates fun fulfilling LA Gigs for Kids to learn life and work skills. Kids find their passion, purpose, and play.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Happiness is role modeling positive values and teaching kids that all we need in life is within...and stays dormant; until we develop and feed our Passion, find our Purpose...and then, we can Play a bigger game."
How Kids Qualify for Fun Gigs
1. Awesome kids live in LA, are in Middle School, and parents are actively involved in their lives.
2. Recruiting for Good (Founder/CEO) interviews and vets parents who share positive and purpose driven values.
3. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, their employees' kids enjoy access to our fun program (LA Gigs for Kids).
Parents who want to join waiting list can email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "This Summer, I'm just hiring Ben, Radley, and Shay for fun creative gigs; they successfully participated in 'Kids Get Paid to Eat,' social project.... so, I can learn how to make 'LA Gigs for Kids' a great success. "
About
The purpose of LA Gigs for Kids is to learn life and work skills. Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos creates fun fulfilling creative gigs for kids that inspire Passion + Purpose + Play to learn more visit www.LAGigsforKids.com.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented value driven professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 16th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
