McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Tourism, RIsmallbusiness.org

Office Activity Update - April 22, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his third Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Louise Bishop, President & CEO of South County Tourism Council; Justin Gontarek, Co-Founder of Oceanside Graphics; Chris Parisi, President of Trailblaze Marketing and Lori Giuttari, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Operating Officer of Visual Thrive.

Participants discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry and the new website, RISmallBusiness.org. Lt. Governor McKee also took questions from viewers throughout the hour long broadcast.