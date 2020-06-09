» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $4...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $48,000 grant to Lamar

City will evaluate wastewater collection system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 9, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $48,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Lamar to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in March 2022.

“Assessing and making needed improvements to aging water and wastewater systems can be difficult for small communities to fund,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help make it more affordable for Lamar and Missouri communities like it to identify and make improvements to their infrastructure and give a boost to the local economy."

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

