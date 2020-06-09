Route 3029 Fulmer Road Resurfacing Project Second Detour Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will implement the second project detour beginning on June 15, this detour will again be in place no longer than 10 days, for the placement of a cross pipe.

The detour will prevent thru traffic from entering Route 3029 (Fulmer Rd) at the Route 3029 / Route 3024 intersection (Fulmer Rd / Frankstown Rd intersection). Traffic approaching the work area from this intersection and wishing to utilize Fulmer Rd will be detoured onto Route 3024 (Frankstown Rd) and then use Airport Rd and Solomon Run Rd to gain access to Fulmer Rd south of the work area. Conversely, traffic approaching this work zone from the south will be notified at the Fulmer Rd / Solomon Run Rd intersection that Fulmer Rd is closed 1 ½ miles ahead and that local traffic only should proceed. Traffic wanting to reach the Fulmer Rd / Frankstown Rd intersection will be detoured onto Solomon Run Rd and utilize Airport Rd to reach Frankstown Rd. This detour is 7 miles in length.

Overall work on this project includes mill and overlay of 3.7 miles of Route 3029 (Fulmer Road/Truman Boulevard/Bridge Street).

Roadway, replacement of two pipes, slide repair, and signal, signage and guiderail upgrades will also take place. The project limits are from Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) to PA 271 in Richland and Conemaugh townships and Franklin Borough, Cambria County.

Some phases of work on this project will take place under short term detours. Details about each of those detours will be made available closer to each of their implementations.

Work on this portion of the $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by November of 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101