Attorney Julianne Murray Enters Race for Delaware Governor

Pledges to Fight for the Forgotten Citizens of Delaware

For too long the citizens of Delaware have been forgotten by the leadership in Dover” — Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaford attorney Julianne Murray announces that she is a Republican candidate for Governor of Delaware. Murray is known statewide for challenging Gov. John Carney’s short-term rental ban in federal court. Murray is running to change the “business as usual attitude” in Delaware and pledges to fight for the forgotten citizens of Delaware. Murray intends to make the economy, which has suffered irreparable harm due to Governor Carney’s draconian measures during the pandemic, her top issue. Murray says it is time for a businesswoman and political outsider to clean up the mess in Dover.

“For too long the citizens of Delaware have been forgotten by the leadership in Dover,” said Julianne Murray. “This was fully demonstrated with Governor Carney’s inept and heavy-handed measures during Covid – 19 that wrecked our state’s economy and will take years to clean up.”

“But it isn’t just that - the career politicians have forgotten the citizens that they were elected to serve,” continued Murray. “There is a disconnect between Dover and the citizens. It is time to clean up the mess in Dover and give the citizens of Delaware a governor who will work for them and not the special interests.

“Governor Carney’s entire term in office has been riddled with indecisiveness and lackluster performance,” concluded Murray. “It is not just his mismanagement of Covid – 19, it is everything he has done since he was elected.” What finally made me decide to run were the nanny-state regulations he imposed involving Delawareans free exercise of constitutionally protected rights. As an attorney, I have always supported and defended the Delaware and United States Constitution. Governor Carney has exploited them for partisan politics.”

Julianne Murray worked for 20 years in a law firm environment, equally split between technical paralegal work and law firm management. Julie continued to work as a law firm Administrator while attending law school until her final year of law school where she served as a judicial extern to Justice Henry DuPont Ridgely of the Delaware Supreme Court.

Admitted to practice law in Delaware in 2011, Julie opened Murray Law LLC in early 2012 because she had a vision of a law practice that was based on constitutional principles and marked by personal service and a commonsense approach.

Julie and her husband Patrick moved to Delaware in 2003 from Anne Arundel County, Maryland. They are both pet lovers and avid baseball fans.

