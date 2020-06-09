MDOT reopens lanes on US-10 just days after historic flood damage

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT trunklines through Gladwin, Midland, Saginaw, Arenac, and Iosco counties have been declared a state of emergency following recent flooding. - US-10 in Sanford was closed to traffic on May 19. Today, one lane has been reopened in each direction on the eastbound side of the freeway. - MDOT has developed an interactive GIS story map providing information and pictures of each impacted location.

June 4, 2020 -- Traffic is flowing again on US-10 near Sanford as the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened a portion of the freeway severely damaged in May flooding.

Following completion of the first phase of emergency repairs, MDOT opened the eastbound lanes of US-10 and will use crossovers to allow vehicles to travel in both directions until the westbound lanes can be repaired. This allows vital commercial carriers and commuters to resume travel between Midland and Clare, alleviating congestion on other trunklines and local roads.

Crews expect to complete remaining work on the westbound US-10 bridge by June 18.

"Following this historic flooding, I asked MDOT to make reopening roads and bridges a top priority," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Given the importance of US-10 to the region's economic vitality, I want to thank Director Paul Ajegba, his team and the workers who repaired the bridge so quickly."

Devastating floods and infrastructure failures last month resulted in damage to more than 23 state and local roads in five counties, including the US-10 freeway, which carries an average of nearly 20,000 vehicles per day, making it one of the most heavily traveled routes closed by the floods.

A few days following the flood, MDOT held an emergency bid meeting to begin repairs on both sides of US-10. Crews would need to stabilize both structures, replace material that had been undermined (which exposed piers and abutment walls), and complete paving on the westbound US-10 bridge approach. Midland-based Fisher Contracting won the emergency bid for $1.8 million and began work within a day of the contract award.

MDOT has developed an interactive Geographical Information System (GIS) map identifying flood-damaged roads across mid-Michigan. The map includes information and photos, and will be updated as work progresses at each location.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

Photo 1: The US-10 bridges at Sanford Lake suffered extensive damage during the May floods. Bridge approaches were washed away and undermining occurred, impacting the stability of the bridge, piers, and abutment walls.

Photo 2: Following the flood, an emergency contract was issued, allowing crews to begin addressing needed repairs immediately and reopen one direction of US-10 just 17 days after its emergency closure due to high water concerns.

Photo 3: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the US-10 work zone with State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba (right) and other MDOT officials, gaining firsthand perspective of the devastation caused by flooding, and sharing her commitment to make all necessary repairs to US-10 and other damaged roads as quickly and safely as possible.