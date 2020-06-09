REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by video conference June 10-11
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 10-11 by video conference. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
- Variances – The commission will hear three requests for variances from its rules:
- Schmunck - (CRC-VR-20-01), Nags Head, Oceanfront setback
- Walters - (CRC-VR-20-04), Brunswick Co, ¼ width pier rule
- NCDOT - (CRC-VR-20-06), Hyde Co., non-conforming sandbags
- Rulemaking recommendations - The commission will consider whether to initiate rulemaking by way of a Petition for Rulemaking:
- Lampley- Petition for Rulemaking (CRC-20-13)
- Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates (CRC-20-14)
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:
Who: Coastal Resources Committee Meeting
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: June 10 at 9 a.m.
Where: Meeting by video conference
Call in by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number: 161 370 6912
Event password: 1234
Who: Coastal Resources Commission Meeting
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: June 11 at 9 a.m.
Where: Meeting by video conference
Call in by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number: 161 423 7821
Event password: 1234
