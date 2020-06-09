REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by video conference June 10-11

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 10-11 by video conference. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Variances – The commission will hear three requests for variances from its rules: Schmunck - (CRC-VR-20-01), Nags Head, Oceanfront setback Walters - (CRC-VR-20-04), Brunswick Co, ¼ width pier rule NCDOT - (CRC-VR-20-06), Hyde Co., non-conforming sandbags

Rulemaking recommendations - The commission will consider whether to initiate rulemaking by way of a Petition for Rulemaking: Lampley- Petition for Rulemaking (CRC-20-13)

Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates (CRC-20-14)

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website . Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov . Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

Who: Coastal Resources Committee Meeting

What: Regular Business Meeting

When: June 10 at 9 a.m.

Where: Meeting by video conference

Call in by phone: 1-415-655-0003

Event number: 161 370 6912

Event password: 1234

Who: Coastal Resources Commission Meeting

What: Regular Business Meeting

When: June 11 at 9 a.m.

Where: Meeting by video conference

Call in by phone: 1-415-655-0003

Event number: 161 423 7821

Event password: 1234

