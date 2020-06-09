Massive crypto boom: NewsCrypto is preparing an exciting event
NewsCrypto and KuCoin will join forcesINGOLSTADT, GERMANY, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are already familiar that NewsCrypto is one of the best investment assets in the blockchain sphere. But, things are about to become even better!
The most important thing is that our project is stable and self-funded, and we manage successfully to provide traders and investors with highly profitable, blockchain-based financial instruments.
We created our platform, and now we managed to make NewsCrypto a comprehensive system in the crypto trading field. We can say with confidence that our blockchain-trading project is of the highest level. We enable our users to actively engage in the use of the main blockchain services and earn money on cryptocurrency exchange trading.
But, as we said in the beginning, things are about to get better. We have exciting news for you:
NewsCrypto and KuCoin will join forces
And you know that safe Bitcoin transactions start on KuCoin, so we plan to be unstoppable! Our partnership is becoming stronger! This is a one of a kind opportunity for everyone in the crypto world! All the information about our joining will come very soon.
As you can see, our platform is growing with members and upgrading its functionality. Also, our school program is becoming the starting point for many new traders. Our amazing Crypto Educational platform is designed to offer useful information to traders, investors, and newbies with full market insights, which allows them to receive and process trading signals more efficiently. So, we make the trading experience a profitable one.
And all these things are the reason for the revival of our project. So, we are preparing for this big event with KuCoin with which we will make our users even more satisfied. So, based on the new event and all the benefits our token offers, investing in our coin will definitely become one of the major investments in the crypto world.
The value of our token is expected to rise thanks to this event
NewsCrypto token has become an attractive token for investing due to its stable organic growth. Luckily, we expect its value to rise in the future, mainly due to the upcoming event.
At the event, you will learn everything about our plans. We will inform you about all the details soon. Are you excited about the event? Because we cannot wait to share all the details with you!
For now, we can say that we operate with an effective investment tool, built on a reliable deflation model and based on the stable demand of a large platform.
Are you still not convinced? Read the benefits you get if you choose NewsCrypto:
● No external fundraising (no ICO, no IEO), so no pumps and dumps on exchanges
● Proven utility on a working platform
● Automatic burning system (20% of every membership is burned, increasing our token price through deflation)
● Listed on credible exchanges (KuCoin, HitBTC...)
● Fast and cheap transactions (our token is built on the stellar which is a plus)
● Organic growth making is an ideal benefit for investors
We see a bright future in front of us. Be smart – invest smartly to make sure you have a bright future, too.
Robert Navalon
NewsCrypto.io
+386 40 298 841
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn