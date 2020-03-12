NewsCrypto Launch Revamped Website

It is still the best place in the crypto world

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewsCrypto.io has today announced that they have updated their informational website.Unveiled in the second half of 2019, Newscrypto has emerged as the leading go-to platform for any crypto trader. Through the platform, traders get access to trading tools, advanced indicators, educational programs, and community predictions. These features allow traders to access information vital for decision-making purposes concerning cryptocurrencies in the market.The most important tool in the NewsCrypto toolbox is the website itself as it acts as the gateway to the game-changing NewsCrypto.io platform, the NWC token as well as the project roadmap and media. The ever-innovative team at NewsCrypto has incorporated new updates to the website aimed at enhancing the user experience to facilitate faster and better learning.The new Newscrypto.io website landing page is now draped in a silky dark mode that is soft to the eye, a development that is well fit for an informational site. The homepage has also been updated to be much more user-friendly, which means new both major and minor features. The minor features include a clean well-spaced outlook, colourful and well-defined tabs, an image refactoring icon that to reduce loading speeds and data usage and numerous other under-the-hood enhancements.However, the real change comes in the form of the implementation of the menu option, which is the cluster of headers which focus on different topics of the NewsCrypto.io service. Thus, allowing users to find all they need to know about a subject in one place from start to finish. They have 7 on the site already waiting for users, including a roadmap and media section.While the second major change comes in the form of the content on the site which has been beefed up. This will allow users to find the most important things they need to know fast, without having to navigate the website for long periods. That is not to say that the previous look was not good, no, but the Newscrypto team have managed to do the hard thing. They have outdone themselves.NewsCrypto.io differs from other alternatives found on the market in that they offer a wide range of tools. These tools and features have the potential to change the entire adventure of crypto trading for the average user. The website has an embedded platform that is essentially a neutral point for anyone involved in cryptocurrencies and blockchains, as it targets those who are already trading, those who simply want to watch big plays being made, and finally, those who want to be part of this new revolution of cryptocurrency.Through the expertly designed platform, NewsCrypto delivers everything needed by traders. This is made possible through the provision of a mixed concoction of everything from up to date information, unique trading tools, detailed analysis, and a bespoke school program all in one place.By so doing NewsCrypto.io is aiming to promote rational investment decisions and in the process morphing into the number one informational platform available for all types of crypto traders with a 3-tier system for beginners, intermediate, and advanced users.Over the past year, NewsCrypto has managed to carve out a niche via the Newscrypto School. This was developed with the sole purpose of providing a comprehensive and intensive learning guide for beginners who are looking at expanding their knowledge of cryptocurrency trading. The learning curriculum covers different levels of trading guides including case study scenarios and interactive task to drive home competent trading.Today investors do not need to be making the proverbial mistakes of investing into entities that they have little or no knowledge about. Newscrypto is poised to give them that walk-through experience around the crypto world. As the blockchain industry continues to mature, Newscrypto has already positioned itself as a market leader in crypto education.All transactions on the NewsCrypto network are underpinned by the platform's NWC token, which is a Stellar Lumen based token. The NWC token performs both utility and value-transfer functions on Newscrypto.io with wallet support from Solar, Ledger, and Trezor. The total token supply of the NWC is 279,990,970 while the supply of the circulating tokens is 95,233,119, and Newscrypto has a market cap of $2.3 million.On the NewsCrypto.io platform access to intermediate and advanced tiers is pegged in NWC tokens while the beginner tier remains available for free. This means that the NWC carries out transfers of value within the NewsCrypto.io ecosystem meaning that the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. Newscrypto token which is used for payments within the platform is listed on six exchanges, which are HitBTC , Kucoin, Probit, CAT.EX, DCoin and BigONE exchanges.In appreciation of NWC token holders and the community at large, Newscrypto has announced the Holder Rewards Event, following the token's new exchange listing on HitBTC.



