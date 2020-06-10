Lazydays RV Signs Long-Term Agreement with Motility Software Solutions
Motility’s vision, innovative solutions, and strong support of growth leads to a long-term extension of the existing strategic agreement
Motility has shown a strong commitment to our business and is supporting our growth with innovative solutions. We are excited to partner with them as our business grows,”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motility Software Solutions, a leading provider of powerful tools for specialty vehicle dealers to accurately measure outcomes and meet and surpass their goals, has reached a long-term strategic agreement with Lazydays RV to provide its next-generation platform to support the growth and expansion of Lazydays’ business.
— William P. Murnane, Chairman, and CEO of Lazydays
Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.
“Lazydays RV has witnessed firsthand the evolution of our business and personally experienced Motility’s goal of improving our products, service, and support on a daily basis," said Brad Rogers, CEO of Motility Software Solutions. "We are honored to have earned their trust as we launch the next generation of our platform in support of their industry leadership."
Motility has launched several new initiatives in the last year to improve the performance of its dealers’ customers, including a dedicated Customer Success division, the MotilityPay product that drives accounts payable efficiencies, and the MotiltyConnect API engine to enable 3rd party software providers safe and secure access to the core DMS. In the fall of this year, Motility will begin a soft launch of its completely new MotilityAnywhere platform to drive further efficiencies with improved workflows and features.
From managing units in a multi-lot facility to tracking warranty repair work, Motility Software Solutions has spent over 30 years providing an elite dealer management system with efficient and profitable solutions for the RV, Bus, Heavy Duty/Class 8, Marine, and Powersports industries.
For more information visit https://motilitysoftware.com, call (407) 358-2000, or email sales@motilitysoftware.com.
About Lazydays RV
Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. Offering the nation’s largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays, and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.
Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their “home away from home.”
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “LAZY.” Additional information can be found here.
About Motility Software Solutions
Maitland, FL based Motility Software Solutions™ delivers innovative solutions that are
the foundation for their customers’, employees’, and shareholder's success. Leveraging
its innovative Infinity Platform, Motility is the market-leading choice for RV, marine &
motorsports, heavy-duty truck, and bus dealerships dealer management software.
Motility’s comprehensive software delivers an end-to-end solution to increase the
effectiveness and efficiency of every critical function in a dealership and keep your
business moving forward. For more information visit https://motilitysoftware.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership at Phoenix, Arizona, The Villages, Florida and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays’ SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances unless otherwise required by law.
