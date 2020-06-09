Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A402760                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2020 @ 0042 hours

STREET: Phelps Rd.

TOWN: Topsham

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Dirt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Douglas Farrell

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Extensive Upper Body

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

              On 06/07/2020 at approximately 0042 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle ATV crash on Phelps Rd. in Topsham. Initial investigation revealed Operator 1, Douglas Farrell, was traveling southeast on Phelps road and lost control of his ATV leaving the left side of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, Vehicle 1 struck a group of trees causing Farrell to be thrown from the ATV. Farrell suffered extensive upper body injuries and was airlifted to DHMC. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. State Police were assisted on scene by Topsham Fire, Corinth-Topsham Emergency Response Team, Upper Valley Ambulance, and Barre Town Ambulance.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

