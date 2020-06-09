St. Johnsbury Barracks / ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402760
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2020 @ 0042 hours
STREET: Phelps Rd.
TOWN: Topsham
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Douglas Farrell
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Extensive Upper Body
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/07/2020 at approximately 0042 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle ATV crash on Phelps Rd. in Topsham. Initial investigation revealed Operator 1, Douglas Farrell, was traveling southeast on Phelps road and lost control of his ATV leaving the left side of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, Vehicle 1 struck a group of trees causing Farrell to be thrown from the ATV. Farrell suffered extensive upper body injuries and was airlifted to DHMC. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. State Police were assisted on scene by Topsham Fire, Corinth-Topsham Emergency Response Team, Upper Valley Ambulance, and Barre Town Ambulance.
